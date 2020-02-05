

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to create 150 tech jobs in central California as part of its expansion after opening a new 48,000 square foot office for Alexa tech teams located in downtown Santa Barbara.



The new office has a space for more than 275 employees and the online retail giant is looking to double its local workforce in the coming years to support local tech teams.



They will fill up a range of positions including software and data engineers, knowledge engineers, data scientists, machine learning associates, product managers, and more.



Seattle, Washington-based Amazon has created over 45,000 jobs and invested more than $34.5 billion in California since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.



The company estimates that these direct investments in the state contributed an additional $25.8 billion to California's economy and generated an additional 100,000 indirect jobs.



The tech team at the new Santa Barbara office will work with scientists in Amazon's Development Center in Cambridge, England to enable Alexa get smarter and develop new ways to power Alexa's factual knowledge in devices such as Amazon Echo and Fire TV.



As part of its Amazon Future Engineer program, the company is funding computer science classes in more than 170 California high schools and more than 15 schools in California are part of the Amazon Future Engineer robotics grant program.



The company also awarded 14 students from California the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship award, which includes $10,000 per year to study computer science in college and a guaranteed, paid internship offer at Amazon.



