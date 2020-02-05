New Enhancements to HyperIntelligence Designed to Unleash Intelligence Everywhere

MicroStrategy(Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today unveiled MicroStrategy 2020, the Company's newest release of its flagship enterprise analytics platform, at MicroStrategy World 2020, taking place this week at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla. MicroStrategy World attendees will get an exclusive firstlook at the newest features and capabilities of MicroStrategy 2020 and HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology invented by MicroStrategy that delivers actionable insights in zero clicks, with the aim of making every user 100 times faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005060/en/

HyperIntelligence delivers insights on the tools and applications people use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to kick off MicroStrategy World 2020 by unveiling our new platform release. We believe MicroStrategy 2020 is everything an Intelligent Enterprise needs to build high-performance, governed, and secure applications that can scale without compromise," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "The new year also marks a coming of age for HyperIntelligence, one of the fastest-growing products in our 30-year history. HyperIntelligence is going mainstream because it works where the user works in productivity and web applications that people use every day. We couldn't be more delighted about our customers using MicroStrategy 2020 and HyperIntelligence to empower them to unleash exponentially greater business value and productivity across their user communities, applications, and organizations."

New Design and Performance Enhancements to HyperIntelligence

MicroStrategy 2020 delivers design and performance enhancements to HyperIntelligence, making it easier for users across the enterprise to access HyperIntelligence insights on popular websites, applications, and devices that people use every day. Now available for Chrome, Edge (beta), and Outlook, HyperIntelligence supports a wider range of business use cases with new design and performance enhancements to HyperIntelligence for Web. With MicroStrategy 2020, HyperIntelligence also brings fast, contextual insights to the world of mobile with new apps for iOS and Android that work on both tablets and smartphones. HyperIntelligence cards now include dynamic links that allow users to take action directly from cards into associated applications. For example, a user could click on a link within a card to approve an employee review, deny an application for a loan, or freeze a credit account that is exhibiting potentially fraudulent behavior.

New Self-Service Authoring Capabilities for Beautiful, Highly-Customizable Content

MicroStrategy 2020 takes a leap forward in Dossier functionality by introducing a new free-form canvas to create beautiful interactive designs, compound grids for complex data representation, custom-shaped geographies for mapping visualizations, dossier-to-dossier linking to deliver high-performance workflows, and the integration for surveys to collect key user insights from inside the MicroStrategy platform. With a complete arsenal of self-service authoring capabilities, users can build beautiful dossiers, cards, and reports that are well-suited to their organization's unique data and business use cases.

Empowering Data Scientists Through Jupyter and RStudio Connectors

The MicroStrategy platform delivers optimized connectors that combine the tools people use with the power, performance, and trust that comes with the MicroStrategy platform. MicroStrategy 2020 includes two new connectors to Jupyter and RStudio specifically for data scientists, allowing expert users to bring trusted, governed data from MicroStrategy into their predictive analytics projects using R and Python. It also delivers major enhancements to data source connectivity, including support for 17 new cloud applications. An embedding SDK allows developers to easily embed highly-responsive dossiers within web applications, as well as numerous performance optimizations and functionality enhancements for existing MicroStrategy APIs. With these enhancements, connectors, and more, developers can extend, integrate, and embed MicroStrategy analytics into their web and mobile applications using a rich array of platform SDKs, JavaScript libraries, and REST APIs.

Numerous Enhancements to the MicroStrategy Cloud Platform

MicroStrategy 2020 provides numerous enhancements to the MicroStrategy Cloud Platform that make it easy for administrators to deploy the MicroStrategy platform in minutes on either AWS or Microsoft Azure. In addition, the release delivers support for Microsoft Intune via AppConfig for both MicroStrategy Mobile and MicroStrategy Library, and enhancements to Platform Analytics to surface real-time telemetry information via MicroStrategy Workstation. Companies can now provision the MicroStrategy Cloud Platform on Azure environments in new regions, including Central Canada, Southeast Asia, Australia Southeast, North Europe, West Europe, Central US, West US, West US 2, and East US.

MicroStrategy 2020: The Best Choice to Future-Proof Enterprise Analytics for Scale Speed

MicroStrategy 2020 delivers hundreds of transformative features and enhancements for everyone across the enterprise to experience modern analytics on an open, enterprise platform that is optimized for the cloud. HyperIntelligence brings modern analytics to the enterprise by delivering actionable insights directly into emails, spreadsheets, calendars, popular business applications, and mobile devices. This allows users to get important information about their customers, products, or accounts as a card, enabling them to take immediate action directly from the card's dynamic links. MicroStrategy 2020's open architecture embraces freedom of choice with an open API layer that leverages MicroStrategy's Enterprise Semantic Graph for trusted, governed data, and multiplatform flexibility to deploy across the cloud. Finally, to power the next era of big data and keep systems compliant with regulatory requirements such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), MicroStrategy 2020's enterprise analytics platform allows organizations to deploy secure, high-performance applications at scale.

"We believe MicroStrategy 2020 can deliver enterprise analytics to everyone," said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO. "We're excited for our customers to experience our new platform that's open to the tools and data sources users love, offers a no-compromise cloud solution, and when combined with our expert services and education offerings, can give organizations a powerful, complete analytics solution to accelerate their digital transformation."

Additional Information

To learn more about MicroStrategy 2020, register to attend the "Introducing MicroStrategy 2020: The World's First Platform Built for HyperIntelligence" webcast taking place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Members of the media can download the HyperIntelligence video and images by visiting the MicroStrategy Press Kit.

Join the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag analytics2020.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2020, HyperIntelligence, Intelligence Everywhere, MicroStrategy World, Intelligent Enterprise, Dossier, MicroStrategy Cloud, and Enterprise Semantic Graph are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005060/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com