Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 722713 ISIN: US5949724083 Ticker-Symbol: MIGA 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
08:09 Uhr
137,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,48 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,00
140,00
14:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSTRATEGY INC137,00+1,48 %