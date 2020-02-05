



SINGAPORE, Feb 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Real estate management services group LHN Limited ("LHN", and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group"; SGX stock code: 41O; SEHK stock code: 1730), have announced on 4 February 2020 that its wholly owned subsidiary WPS KB Pte Ltd together with its JV partner W&S Flexi Pte Ltd ("WSF"), have completed their acquisition of a JV Property, being an industrial property located at 202 Kallang Bahru Singapore 339339, for a consideration of S$17 million plus GST.The JV Property is an 8-story light industrial factory with a single-storey annex warehouse with mezzanine level and shall be used as self storage with automated retrieval cum logistics activities and ancillary office; under their Work Plus Store concept. As of to-date, the Group manages 9 locations across Singapore under the Work Plus Store concept.Source: LHN LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.