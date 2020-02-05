Infiniti Research is a leading provider of market intelligence services to businesses around the globe. For over 15 years, Infiniti has been helping companies across industries to identify key market challenges and strategize to meet the changing market demands. In their recent article, experts at Infiniti Research gives a comprehensive view of why pharmacy automation is being increasingly favored by providers.

Increasing concerns over preventable medical errors are one of the primary reasons for pharmacy automation to gain momentum in the healthcare sector. Providers are opting for pharmacy automation solutions to facilitate better medication distribution and reduce medical errors. thereby assuring greater patient safety. These systems can help curb pharmacy costs, which help mitigate the increasing drug prices and reduced reimbursement. Furthermore, the increase in budgets of healthcare providers over the last few years have fueled the adoption of pharmacy automation systems in healthcare facilities. Infiniti's healthcare industry experts are of the opinion that the trend for increased automation budget is expected to continue through the next five years.

Benefits of Pharmacy Automation

Track inventory

In the US alone, hospitals and pharmacies lose billions of dollars annually due to expired or unused drugs or medications. Keeping tabs on the inventory in hand can often prove to be a tedious and time-consuming task when done manually. Pharmacy automation can help overcome such challenges by keeping track of medicines that are unused or nearing expiry date. Also, pharmacy automation solutions are designed to provide real-time visibility into inventory, helping providers understand accurate inventory levels and medication purchases can be optimized for actual need. It also facilitates identifying medication that is unused and these can be immediately transferred to higher-use locations to prevent wastage.

Enhanced process efficiency

In pharmacy automation, automated prescription dispensing systems select and package medications and dispenses pills individually. In most cases, the medication is barcoded to ensure that the prescription and patients are mapped accurately. Robotic dispensers can also be handy in incorporating systems that drive workflow and expedite processes to enhance efficiencies, resulting in reduced costs in one comprehensive pharmacy solution.

Greater patient safety

Patient safety is paramount for any healthcare provider. Studies show that robot accuracy in medication handling is greater when compared to human accuracy. This is helpful especially in a pediatric setting where any small amount of variation in medication becomes unacceptable and requires precisely calibrated dosage. Reducing the number of human touchpoints by leveraging pharmacy automation systems can help healthcare providers mitigate dosage errors and achieve complete inventory control, thereby ensuring complete patient safety.

