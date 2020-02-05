

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):



-Earnings: -$0.23 billion in Q4 vs. $2.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. $1.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 billion or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $30.83 billion in Q4 vs. $38.40 billion in the same period last year.



