Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sigma Labs newly appointed Executive Chairman Mark K. Ruport and CEO John Rice will be presenting an overview of the market opportunity and the Company's strategy to accelerate its revenue growth. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Time: Dial-in: International Dial-in: Conference Code: Webcast: Thursday, February 6, 2020 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

1-877-407-9039

1-201-689-8470 13698940

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138040

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through February 20th, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13698940. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company's investor relations section here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Julia Wakefield

Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

212-805-3021

jwakefield@rubensteinpr.com

www.rubensteinpr.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

