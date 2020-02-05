VIP-Media: Luke Lintz Built the HighKey Brand at Just 16-Years Old: How Did He Do it?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Growing up in the age of social media and in a completely digital world, Luke Lintz always found it very easy to communicate ideas and use social media to drive results in multiple industries. This motivated him to have his own e-commerce business early when he was just 16, so young that he was not even legally allowed to sign the ownership papers of the cooperation.

Luke started HighKey Technology Inc., a futuristic technology company, along with his brother Jordan Lintz. They wanted to transform the name HighKey into a sustainable business, even though many doubted their efforts.

Today, Luke is co-owner of HighKey Holdings Inc., a company that owns large equity positions in HighKey Technology, HighKey Agency, and HighKey Clout. They are all within the same industry, which the brothers define as social media real estate. They buy, sell, hold, and flip online real estate on a daily basis amongst all of their companies.

"My motivation over the years has grown and my purpose and view of life has completely changed." Luke shares. "I am now focused on fulfilling my purpose of becoming a world leader with massive global influence."

The Lintz Brothers care about creating the best products and services that they are capable of. For them, competition does not exist. Instead, what he cares about is what he has seen as a major barrier to entry in the digital marketing space, the fact that the average business has no idea how to capitalize their services on social media.

HighKey is also known for their very unique marketing strategy on social media that incorporates comedic videos and influencers. From their unique content, they have received a tremendous amount of hate across social media.

"To make an impact on a community you have to inflict some emotion, and that is exactly what we do with our social media content." Luke says.

For Luke, branding is the number one most important thing in the world. He also believes that a personal brand is the most influential and underestimated technique in business.

"You are able to create relationships with thousands and thousands of people and then refer them over to your business, which replicates the best marketing imaginable... Word of mouth. With companies like Amazon, you will be forced into the commodity market if you do not establish a brand," Luke stresses.

HighKey Agency Inc. has a very unique selling process that is based completely on referrals and word of mouth. Luke and his brother are able to do this because of the amazing service that they provide to their clients. They focus on building a personal relationship with the clients, which ultimately is what closes deals.

Moreover, Luke wants those who are looking to have their own business to understand that business is not a 60 meter track and field sprint, but is instead a full 26.2 mile marathon, that ultimately comes down to consistency.

"Consistently getting out of bed and crushing a 10 hour day of work. Consistently saying "no' to going out with your friends. Consistently motivating yourself and improving," Luke advises.

In addition, to successfully launch a business having the right mindset, extreme pain resistance, an unbelievable work ethic, and immense motivation is necessary. This has been the key to success for Luke and his brother.

Having started at just 16, Luke can now look ahead and know that he will continue to dominate the business industry with creativity and passion. To follow him on Instagram, go here.

