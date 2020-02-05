

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) reported fourth-quarter EPS adjusted of $0.05, which includes a $1.39 impact from the strike and $0.02 impact from Lyft and PSA revaluations. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $30.8 billion, down 19.7% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $31.04 billion for the quarter.



For 2020, GM expects EPS- adjusted of $5.75-$6.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.23.



