

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The global fight against Corona Virus outbreak continues to be a focus of attention for investors. However, the trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that the market is poised for a broadly higher opening on Wednesday.



International Trade for December, Markit Economics' PMI Service Index for January, ISM's Non-manufacturing Index for January are the major economic announcements on Wednesday.



On the earnings front, Disney, Ford, Allstate, and Snapchat parent Snap are scheduled to report their earnings after the close of trading today. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are all positive.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 222.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 24.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 88.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.4 percent to 28,807.63, the Nasdaq soared 194.57 points or 2.1 percent to 9,467.97 and the S&P 500 surged up 48.67 points or 1.5 percent to 3,297.59.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $48.2 billion, compared to a deficit of $43.1 billion in the prior month.



Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 8.30 am ET.



Treasury Refunding Announcement will be held at 8.30 am ET.



Markit Economics' PMI Service Index for January will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53.2, up from 52.8 in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 55.2, compared to 55.0 in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 3.5 million barrels and gasoline inventories were up 1.2 million barrels.



Fed Governor Lael Brainard will make a public speech at 4.10 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Merck & Co., Inc. reported profit for the fourth quarter that increased 29 percent from last year, reflecting higher sales for Keytruda. Quarterly sales were up 8 percent.



Further, Merck said it plans to spin off its Women's Health, Trusted Legacy Brands and Biosimilar Products businesses into a separate publicly traded company. Merck will retain its cancer drugs, including blockbuster Keytruda, along with its hospital, vaccines and animal health businesses.



Merck will appoint Kevin Ali as chief executive officer of the new company. Carrie Cox will be named Chairman the new company.



Looking ahead, Merck expects full-year 2020 earnings per share to be between $4.57 and $4.72. It expects full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.62 - $5.77, including an approximately 1.5% negative impact from foreign exchange. The company anticipates full-year 2020 revenue to be between $48.8 billion and $50.3 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of less than 1%.



Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 34.80 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,818.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.42 percent to 26,786.74.



Japanese stocks rallied. The Nikkei average climbed 234.97 points, or 1.02 percent, to 23,319.56 while the broader Topix index rose 1.04 percent to 1,701.83.



Australian markets followed regional peers higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 27.40 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,976.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index rose by 33.30 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,080.90.



Australia's private sector recovered in January. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia composite output index rose to 50.2 in January from 49.6 a month ago.



European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 55.06 points or 0.93 percent, the German DAX is gaining 169.27 points or 1.27 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 48.25 points or 0.65 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 159.92 points or 1.47 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is gaining 1.09 percent.



