Top U.S. Senator Calls for Threat Detection Technology to Thwart Potential Transit Attacks

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a groundswell of interest for threat detection technology. At Super Bowl LIV, inside and outside the Hard Rock Stadium, U.S. Customers and Border Protection used X-Ray technology to scan every vehicle coming in and going out. Other major parks are using covert threat technology, too. Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, for example, is testing technology that uses radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons among attendees. "We believe this emerging threat detection technology could be the future of keeping fans safe at events by detecting weapons in real-time without disrupting pedestrian flow," said Vernon J. Conaway Jr., the Maryland Stadium Authority's vice president for public safety and security, as quoted by The Baltimore Sun. Similar technology is under demand for mass transit, as well. In New York, for example, Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for the TSA to roll out technology to thwart potential terror attacks at transit hubs. According to Security Info Watch , the technology includes "futuristic machines use millimeter wave technology instead of radiation to scan for metallic objects on a person's body, and can identify the presence of explosives and suicide vests." As security becomes essential in today's world, some of the top companies to watch include Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT)(OTCQX:PTOTF), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT)(OTCQX:PTOTF) BREAKING NEWS: Patriot One Technologies' Xtract.ai division just announced it has secured a $975,000CAD Contract with Canada's Department of National Defense through the Public Works and Government Services Canada Division. The contract is for a project related to improving situational awareness for the Canadian Armed Forces ("CAF") and security personnel using video analytics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. This project will continue previous work completed by Xtract.ai for the CAF to develop technology solutions to augment the situational awareness of their soldiers and address the following challenges: detect, recognize, and identify persons or objects of interest in a physical environment, and/or track identified persons and objects of interest using seamless information sharing across a decision network. Work will proceed in multiple phases, including the design, development and deployment of advanced machine learning models, proprietary data sets and integration with advanced visualization hardware. "We're very excited to leverage the Xtract.ai team's expertise in video analytics, object detection and artificial intelligence with the Canadian Department of National Defense," expresses Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies. "With the work Xtract.ai has be doing with several clients, as well as on Patriot One's PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, the team brings tremendous experience in video analytics and threat object detection and look forward to delivering a high-performing solution that we hope will augment our military personnel in their service to our country."

Other technology-related developments from around the markets include:

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) announced that Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 9-1-1 EMS provider in North Harris County, Texas, will deploy 37 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems across the agency's emergency service vehicles. Each in-car video system includes a forward-facing and rear-facing camera and is backed by the digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will ship in multiple phases. "We look forward to furthering our partnership with Axon by rolling out its in-vehicle video technology to our fleet of ambulances," says Cypress Creek EMS Executive Director Bradley J. England. "Our agency has a reputation for being an innovator in pre-hospital emergency medicine and this is the latest example. The expansion of this program with Axon will help drive our passion to protect life."

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) announced that Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy and Raytheon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anthony F. O'Brien will speak at the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Their presentation is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. EST, and their remarks will be audiocast live (listen-only mode) through the Raytheon website. A replay will be available through the Raytheon website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live audiocast and will remain available for seven days following the conference. No charts will be used.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a prime contract by the General Services Administration in support of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) to provide network operations and general IT maintenance services to the command's systems directorate. The single award, hybrid firm-fixed price time and material contract has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods and a final six month option period, at an approximate value of more than $75 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Under the contract, Leidos will help ensure secure, reliable, and uninterrupted availability of the command's IP networks and associated capabilities. Key services to be provided include information transport, network distribution and monitoring, computing services, application services, technical management, and cybersecurity. Additionally, Leidos will support the Combatant Command (COCOM) Mission Service category with service desk and technical management functions.

