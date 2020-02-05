

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a jump in the value of imports outpacing an increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $48.9 billion in December from a revised $43.7 billion in November.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $48.2 billion from the $43.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider than expected deficit came as the value of imports surged up by 2.7 percent to $258.5 billion, while the value of exports climbed by 0.8 percent to $209.6 billion.



