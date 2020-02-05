

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in three months in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales grew a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-on-year in December after a 7.3 percent increase in November. The pace of growth was the slowest since September.



Sales food, drinks and tobacco increased 4.7 percent and those of non-food products grew 8.6 percent. Automotive fuel sales climbed 2.6 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in December after a 6.8 percent increase in the previous month.



In the January to December period, retail sales rose 6 percent in both calendar-adjusted and non-adjusted series.



