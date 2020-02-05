AlmavivA Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Strong Focus on Customer Experience in the Latin American Contact Center Market

AlmavivA makes significant improvements to clients' operations and ownership experience through the use of advanced technologies and a wide footprint

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AlmavivA with the 2020 Latin American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its emphasis on service improvements. Its use of advanced technologies, reimagined services portfolio, superior agent experience, and geographically dispersed capacity network allows AlmavivA to position itself as the digital transformation partner of choice to its business customers in Latin America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086130/Almaviva_Award.jpg

"AlmavivA leverages several emerging technologies, such as advanced Big Data analytics, natural language processing, intelligent virtual assistants, text and speech analytics, self-service tools, and AI to deliver exceptional value," said Sebastian Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst. "These technologies have myriad applications in several service lines, including outbound and inbound sales, digital marketing, outbound collections, customer service, back office, technical support, and trade marketing. Every agent employs the company's technological tools to improve consumer interactions and overall customer experience."

As AlmavivA has operations in both North America and Europe, it can easily replicate the best practices and technologies from these markets in Brazil and Colombia. It has developed strong business relationships with all four national telecommunications carriers in Brazil--Vivo, Claro/Embratel, Oi, and TIM-and has successfully penetrated the media and entertainment and utilities and energy verticals. Moreover, AlmavivA is looking to significantly increase its market share in the banking and financial services vertical by growing existing accounts, gaining new clients, and acquiring other contact center service providers (CCSPs).

AlmavivA also has the largest outsourced work-at-home-agent (WAHA) operation in Brazil with more than 200 agents working from their homes for a national educational services company and providing WAHA for a Brazilian financial and insurance company. Moreover, unlike market participants that only focus on one or two service areas, AlmavivA provides comprehensive value that allows clients to manage the relationship with their customers throughout the entire customer lifetime.

"Most clients served by Almacontact (AlmavivA Colombia) are either global or Latin American companies with Colombian customers, or US-based companies that require both Spanish- and English-based services," noted Menutti. "As catering to US customers from Colombia is a key future growth opportunity for AlmavivA, the local operation has imported global best practices, solutions, and emerging technologies from Brazil and Italy, which has allowed the company to penetrate the airlines, technology, and telecommunications industry verticals."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About AlmavivA

AlmavivA is synonymous with digital innovation and Italy's leading Information & Communications Technology Group. With 45,000 employees - 11,000 in Italy and 34,000 abroad - it operates globally, with 40 offices in Italy and 22 abroad: it has a significant presence in Brazil, and is also operational in the United States, China, Colombia, Tunisia, Romania and Brussels, the nerve center of the EU, with total sales amounting to 823 million Euro in 2018.

Contact:

For AlmavivA Group (Europe)

Ilaria De Bernardis

E: i.debernardis@almaviva.it, media@almaviva.it

For AlmavivA do Brasil (Brasil)

Thatiana Salicio

P: +55 11 3514-9531 / +55 11 98473-6939

E: comunicacao@almavivadobrasil.com.br

For Almacontact (Colombia)

Almacontact

Brillith Fernández Mendoza

P:(057) (1) 5802117, (57) 3208818993 - 3013423308

E: bfernandez@almacontact.com.co