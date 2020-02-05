Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2020 | 15:04
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 5

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 04 February 2020 was 320.3p including estimated current period revenue and 312.1p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 40,787,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 23,721,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



05 February 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
© 2020 PR Newswire