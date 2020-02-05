In accordance with the listing application and the documents submitted by AB "Baltic Mill", Nasdaq Vilnius has started the procedure for bonds trading on the Alternative market First North. Nasdaq Vilnius resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately. More detailed information is available in the Information document (in Lithuanian language) attached below. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Pavadinimas Nasdaq Baltic yra naudojamas apibrežti vertybiniu popieriu biržas, reguliuojamas rinkas, alternatyvias vertybiniu popieriu rinkas First North Baltijos šalyse, t.y Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS ar AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754998