Caliber Corporate Advisers Fortifies Leadership Team as Financial Services Demands More from Marketing Due to Swift Technological Advancements

Managing Director, Jeff Hendren, Brings Extensive Experience in Product Strategy, Business Development and Marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / As public relations (PR) and marketing functions become more closely aligned and dependent on ROI-based solutions, strategic marketing communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, today announced the addition of financial technology veteran, Jeff Hendren, as managing director.

Hendren brings over two decades of experience building fintech startups and driving corporate strategy in industries such as fintech, wealthtech, wealth management, asset management, payments, proptech and institutional finance. Companies he has led with successful exits include Quovo (Plaid) and PerTrac (eVestment). Hendren's role as managing director will extend across Caliber and its sister company, The Financial Revolutionist (The FR), with a focus on corporate and product strategy.

"Jeff's knowledge of fintech, financial services and extensive experience scaling technology products to meet client needs will add tremendous value to Caliber and the FR," said Harvey Hudes, founder & CEO of Caliber Corporate Advisers and CEO of The Financial Revolutionist. "Applying technology solutions to marketing needs in financial services is becoming essential to remain competitive. To serve the industry and broader marketplace, we're focused on developing and leveraging new technology based on quantitative intelligence, to help clients make more ROI-based decisions."

In 2019, The FR launched Event Analyzer, a platform that provides intelligence to fintechs, institutional financial services companies and advisors across more than 250 events. Caliber puts this technology directly into the hands of its clients enabling them to gain insights that shape their marketing planning and strategy.

"Technology is changing not only the industries we serve, but the services we offer," said Jeff Hendren, managing director of Caliber and The FR. "Delivering quantitative, results-oriented marketing products will bring real value to financial firms looking for a competitive edge. The Caliber team is making great strides to address client needs in new and innovative ways and I'm excited to help lead our future growth."

Caliber Corporate Advisers has experienced significant growth over the past few years across clients and staff in its New York City and Austin offices. In 2019, Caliber was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States as well as O'Dwyer's 2019 top 20 financial PR firms list. Caliber also recently announced a strategic partnership and investment from partner firm, Vested.

