Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Announces Abstract of CompuFlo(R) Epidural Instrument Integrated with CompuWave Technology Accepted for Presentation at Euroanaesthesia 2020 Congress

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) today announced that an abstract, entitled "Confirmation of epidural catheter location by epidural pressure waveform recordings by the CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument (CompuFlo)," has been accepted for presentation at the prestigious Euroanaesthesia 2020 Congress taking place May 30 - June 1, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Euroanaesthesia is Europe's largest annual event showcasing the latest news and innovations in the field of anesthesia. The abstract will be presented during scientific poster sessions highlighting how CompuWave technology integrated with the CompuFlo Epidural System combines both objective in-line pressure measurements and the detection of a pulsatile pressure waveform in a single system.

The CompuFlo-CompuWave system can be used to aid in the instant identification of a needle or catheter within an anatomic structure such as the epidural space. Under current standard of care, the epidural procedure involves the anesthesiologist giving a bolus injection of medication and waiting 20-40 minutes to see if the patient gets pain relief or if the catheter has been dislodged and needs to be reinserted. This is the first integrated system of its kind to detect both the in-situ pressure and the presence of a pulsatile pressure waveform (detection of pressures that are produced by the cardio-vascular system either directly or indirectly) to determine within seconds if the needle and catheter are in the right position. This ability can save time and cost during a procedure, which is a benefit to the patient, physician and the institution.

The abstract was authored by Dr. Giorgio Capogna, MD, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology at Città di Roma Hospital in Rome, Professor of Obstetric Anesthesia at the University of Rome, Director of the European School of Obstetric Anesthesia and Maternal Neonatale Simulation Centre in Rome. Dr. Capogna is also a member of Milestone Scientific's Scientific Advisory Board. The abstract will be published in the supplement of the European Journal of Anaesthesiology that will coincide with the meeting.

Dr. Giorgio Capogna, MD, commented, "The study summarized in the abstract is further validation of the ability of CompuFlo Epidural System integrated with CompuWave technology to safely and effectively verify location of the needle or catheter in the epidural space. The CompuFlo-CompuWave Epidural System has the potential to transform the administration of epidural procedures by confirming the status of a catheter in real time as opposed to catheter placement assessed by a subjective patient response to medication, which may take 20 to 40 minutes. The unique computer-controlled real-time pressure sensing technology combined with pulsatile pressure waveform technology provides anesthesiologists with an objective, fast and quantifiable technique to build confidence and success in epidural placement."

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are honored to have our technology featured by a leading anesthesiologist at the premier industry conference in Europe in front of world leaders in the field of anesthesia. The adoption of CompuFlo integrated with the new CompuWave technology is poised to accelerate in Europe as more anesthesia providers learn that CompuFlo Epidural Instrument offers a proven alternative to the loss of resistance syringe and provides a more reliable way to identify the epidural space and verify that the catheter has not been displaced."

About Euroanaesthesia 2020

Held May 30 - June 1 in Barcelona, Spain, Euroanaesthesia is Europe's largest annual event showcasing the latest news and innovations with medical experts active in the field of anesthesia, perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine and pain treatment. This international event gathers upwards of six thousand delegates from around the world. For more information please visit our website: www.euroanaesthesia2020.org/

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

