

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody (BTU) reported that it fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $289.8 million or $2.98 per share, compared to net income of $252.6 million or $2.20 per share in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues declined to $1.12 billion from last year's$1.40 billion hurt by 17 percent lower seaborne metallurgical coal volumes and reduced pricing.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.25 per share and revenues of $1.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Peabody also announced that it will appoint several new members to the company's Board of Directors in conjunction with the February Board meeting, including Elliott Management Equity Partner Dave Miller, Elliott Management Portfolio Manager Samantha Algaze and tenured coal industry executive Darren Yeates.



Peabody and Elliott have also agreed to add a fourth independent director with extensive mining operations experience, to be jointly identified by Peabody and Elliott.



The company said it will also nominate each of the new directors, along with all current directors, for a full one-year term at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders in May.



Peabody and Elliott also have entered into a cooperation agreement outlining the relationship between the two companies. Elliott has agreed to certain customary standstill, voting and other provisions.



