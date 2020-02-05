

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said, in a phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 clinical trial, both doses of RINVOQTM (upadacitinib; 15 mg and 30 mg) met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 12 versus placebo in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. The 30 mg dose of RINVOQ recorded superiority to adalimumab in terms of ACR20 response at week 12, whereas both doses achieved non-inferiority versus adalimumab. The safety profile of RINVOQ was consistent with that observed in prior studies, with no new safety risks detected.



RAbbVie will present the results from the SELECT-PsA 1 study at a future medical meeting and publish in a peer-reviewed publication.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de