05.02.2020
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Declaration of Dividend

London, February 5

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:05 February 2020

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		13 February 2020

14 February 2020

28 February 2020

All enquiries:


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

