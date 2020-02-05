LT Trust Re-Imagines 401(k) for Small Businesses

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / LT Trust, an independent low-cost retirement plan provider, has enhanced its 401(k) product based on feedback from financial advisors. This series of moves gives growing businesses access to world-class 401(k) features that were previously available exclusively to large corporations.

The enhancements include:

Access to one of the industry's most comprehensive suite of retirement income projection tools

A dedicated relationship manager for every advisor and plan sponsor to offer personalized service and accountability

A simplified fee schedule to promote understanding and transparency

A solution for plan sponsors who do not want to be burdened with the task of uploading payroll every pay period

A mobile app for participants to view their accounts from anywhere

In conjunction with these product changes, LT Trust has also revitalized its corporate identity to better articulate its ability to use technology to provide leading-edge service to growing enterprises.

Through its partnership with Fingage, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, LT Trust can now provide a participant's projected monthly retirement income through an online dashboard. Additionally, participants can see the percentage of their retirement income goal they are on track to achieve, along with their expected monthly shortfall. Through intuitive and interactive calculators, participants can estimate the impact of retirement planning decisions on their expected assets at retirement and how long their retirement savings are expected to last.

David Hopkins, a financial advisor with Woita & Associates located in Northwest Wisconsin, whose firm has a number of plans with LT Trust, commented, "We have plans with several of the largest recordkeepers in the industry and we think LT Trust's retirement income solution is as good as any that we have seen."

A plan may also add Fingage's Managed Account solution for a small fee. Samer Habl, CEO of Fingage, commented, "Our managed account solution provides access to an institutional investment discipline that was previously cost-prohibitive to the small-plan market. By leveling this nominal fee across all plan participants, we foresee a significant increase in the number of participants electing to use the service, resulting in a workforce better prepared for retirement."

About LT Trust

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, LT Trust provides low-cost 401(k) recordkeeping and administration services to growing businesses in all 50 states. By offering an open architecture 401(k) platform with access to almost 30,000 investment options, LT Trust enables its advisors to construct best-of-breed fund lineups without imposing any product requirements. LT Trust administered over 4,900 retirement plans with over $4.6 billion in assets as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Contact:

Burke Johnson | LT Trust

(303) 658-3731 | burke.johnson@ltretire.com

Samer Habl | Fingage

(262) 346-4243 | samer.habl@fingage.com

