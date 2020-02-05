VIP-Media: The Top 10 Music Artists To Follow In 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Music continues to be the language that unites everyone across the world, regardless of race, origin, or creed. That is why it is important to continue to listen to good music, which can help boost morale and prepare us to face a new day and a new challenge. Nowadays, with the democratization of music and it being more accessible than ever, there are more and more artists showing up everyday. Here are the best 10 out there right now:

-Gianni Mancini

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @GianniBlu

Gianni Blu is a DJ and producer from Chicago, who has released multiple songs on Spinnin' Records and just finished a tour throughout the midwest that ended at EDC Orlando. Gianni released 10 records this year with artists from all over the world including Patoranking, Serani, and Ibranovski. His multicultural background has exposed him to music from all around the world, which sculpted his eclectic style prevalent in his music today. After 10 years of producing music, he has been featured on the Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 playlists on Spotify, and has been supported by some of the biggest artists in the world including: The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Hardwell and many more.

-Myazwe Simukwanya Ntungo

Instagram: @myazwe

Myazwe wrote his first rap in high school when he was a part of a short-lived group called "Fantastic 5'. After he graduated, he dropped his first solo song called "Mathematics" under the name Oz Jackson. In February 2017, Myazwe dropped his debut album "E: My Experiences On Empty" then moved to Atlanta for four months to work with new talent and develop his skills. After coming back home to Winnipeg in January 2018, he started working on his second album "Things I Never Said,' which dropped in May 2019 and was featured in Lyrical Lemonade as well as Exclaim Magazine which helped bring a lot more attention to me and my music. Throughout his career, he has opened shows for Tyga, YG, Tory Lanez, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Young M.A., and Ace Hood. Moreover, his single "Blue Lights' off of "Things I Never Said' has over 300,000 streams.

-Yola

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @iamyola

Yola is an English musician, recently nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist. She was the lead singer of the band Phantom Limb and has sung backing vocals for artists such as Iggy Azalea and The Chemical Brothers. She describes herself as "Queen of Country Soul." Although she is British, she composes songs in genres commonly associated with the US, such as Americana and Country, but she also adds her own touch of Soul and Roots Rock. Her debut album "Walk Through Fire' came out in 2019, and led to her accolades in music awards.

-Jelani Aryeh

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jelaniaryeh

Jelani Aryeh is a 19-year old musician from San Diego who started releasing music while he was still in high school back in 2017, when songs like "Lavender Love" and "Where We Go" were birthed into the world. In 2019, Aryeh released his latest EP, "Helvetica," which showcased a more mature, refined side to his genre-fluid style, digging into topics like his Filipino/African-American identity, dealing with parental expectations, and following his dreams. His song "Patagonia" was featured on Rolling Stone magazine as covering a wide range of emotions.

-Baby Keem

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @babykeem

Baby Keem is a Las Vegas artist who came to prominence in 2019 after dropping his album "The Sound of Bad Habit,' which was expected and in the minds of many after his 2018 EP "Hearts and Darts.' After sharing singles off of his album, Baby Keem's momentum began to rise and led to his head-lining six-show tour later in the year, which was attended by artists such as A$AP Rocky and Drake. In 2018, Baby Keem also helped write songs and produce the soundtrack for the movie "Black Panther' with Kendrick Lamar, and for the 2019 "The Lion King: The Gift' soundtrack with Beyonce.

- Beabadoobee

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @radvxz

Bea Kristi, a 19 year old dreamy pop singer-songwriter also known as Beabadoobee, was both in the Phillipines but raised in London. She taught herself how to play through videos on YouTube and shared her first song "Coffee,' which caught the attention of The 1975's label Dirty Hit. Since then, she has released four EPs: "Lice,' "Patched Up,' "Loveworm,' and "Space Cadet.' After successfully dropping these EPs, Beabadoobee was nominated for the BRIT Rising Star Award and will open for The 1975 in 2020.

-Kenny Mason

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @kennymason

Kenny Mason is a rapper from Atlanta, who earned best kept secret status on the rap internet in 2019 for his songs"Hit" and "Nike II." Through his music, he has been able to show his gift for sweet and sharp lyrics that follow eclectic flows. At only 25 years old, Kenny has proven he has lots to say about hustling and growing up in a family that is struggling to make it. With a southern style and clearly decided artistry concept, Kenny has been able to write songs that many describe as a "dynamic world unto itself."

-Georgia

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @georgiauk

Georgia Barnes is an eclectic artist influenced by punk and electronica, who used to play the drums for Kate Tempest and is now signed to Domino Records. Georgia released her self-titled debut album in 2015 and her second album "Seeking Thrills' just dropped in January 2020. As a follow-up to the album release, she is going on a tour through the United Kingdom and Europe. Some describe her synthpop music as euphoric and dance-inducing.

-Inhaler

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @inhalerdublin

Inhaler is a post-punk band from Dublin that is reminiscent of The Strokes and Interpol, headed by Elijah Hewson, son of Bono. The band was formed in 2012 by four friends in school who bonded over the same artists and songs. Years after they first started to rehearse, they have a dedicated fanbase and will be headlining shows in 2020. This band has a promising future as many started to draw comparisons between early U2 and Inhaler.

-Baby Rose

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @babyrosemusic

Baby Rose is a singer-songwriter who introduced herself to the mainstream when she released her debut album, "To Myself' in August 2019. Baby Rose has roots in D.C., Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Atlanta, which in many ways influence her personality and artistry. She grew up listening to Nina Simone and Sam Cooke, whose influence can be perceived in her work. Baby Rose also distinguishes herself from the rest because of her vocal texture and melodic style. She has been supported by artists such as Kehlani and J. Cole.

