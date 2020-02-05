A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the healthcare industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of healthcare market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower healthcare providers to become well-positioned for the future.

The advancements in diagnostics and screening tests in the United States has generated massive amounts of patient data. To effectively store and manage these mounting volumes of data, the US health systems have invested over $20 billion in electronic health records (EHR systems) over the past decade. Based on the data from our healthcare market intelligence, more than 85% of healthcare providers and physicians in the United States had access to EHR systems by the end of 2017. Although electronic medical records are poised to revolutionize patient care by putting patient information at the doctor's fingertips, not all physicians and healthcare providers are content with its implementation. Physicians often find themselves caught up in data entry with limited time for patient interactions. Moreover, electronic health records are currently far from being the panacea of patient safety and operational efficiency that they were expected to be. However, as electronic health records system matures, we can expect the future of electronic health records to live up to their potential in the long run.

According to healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key challenges that HER systems must overcome include:

Systems with different data formatting, make it difficult to share patient records between hospitals, physicians and external testing labs

Clarity of the output in EHRs currently largely depend on the physician's way with words

Inconvenience, errors or delays in diagnosis due to computer-generated errors

