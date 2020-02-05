The "The UK Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The Future of the UK Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, published, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the UK defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The UK defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the UK defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK defense industry.

Scope

Driven by the need to counter a resurgent Russia, the UK's defense expenditures are anticipated to increase from US$50.3 billion in 2019 to US$52.6 billion in 2020. Over the forecast period the country's defense budget is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.13%. Aside Russia and traditional geopolitical threats, the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) defines the primary threats to UK's national security to be terrorism, espionage, proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and cyber threats, all of which have the potential to be detrimental to the safety of the UK's national infrastructure of critical importance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About the Author

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

3.1.5. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.1.6. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.2. Bargaining power of supplier: low

5.1.3. Bargaining power of buyer: medium to high

5.1.4. Barrier to entry: medium

5.1.5. Intensity of rivalry: medium

5.1.6. Threat of substitution: medium

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset policy discarded in order to maintain competitiveness of domestic suppliers

6.1.2. The UK permits 100% FDI in its defense industry

6.1.3. Government initiatives to boost the defense industry

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Joint weapons development programs are a viable market entry opportunity

6.2.4. Joint ventures open up new market entry strategy choices

6.2.5. Forming subsidiaries in the UK and the acquisition of domestic companies provide good market entry opportunities

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Inconsistency defense budget policy have negative implications for defense companies

6.3.2. Dominance of domestic and EU defense companies impede the progress of non-European firms

7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive landscape Overview

7.2. Key Domestic Companies

7.3. Key Foreign Companies

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

