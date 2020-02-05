Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Select Floors And Their Extensive Collection of Premium Flooring

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Select Floors and their extensive collection of tile, carpet, laminate, luxury vinyl and hardwood flooring.

Select Floors is a professional flooring company located in Atlanta Georgia that services the Greater Atlanta Area. Homeowners looking for new custom carpet, tile, hardwood, luxury vinyl, or laminate flooring rely on Select Floors for both professional installation services as well as a premium selection of flooring. With over 17 years of experience, Select Floors has become the trusted choice for professional flooring installation services across Atlanta. Schedule a free in home flooring installation estimate with Select Floors by calling 770-218-3462.

Select Floors has claimed 60 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. The Findit Names that Select Floors has typically corresponds to the name of a town that they provide flooring installation services in as well as a type of flooring. Each name only exists once and there is no limit to how many names you can claim on Findit. Claiming Your Name on Findit with a specific town and service, like Select Floors has, can help increase overall exposure in search engines and in Findit.

Watch Select Floors Hardwood Flooring Video on Youtube

Some of Select Floors Findit Sites are:

findit.com/vinings-laminate-floors

findit.com/roswell-flooring-installation

findit.com/brookhaven-luxury-vinyl-floors

findit.com/marietta-carpet-installation

Select Floors offers free in home flooring consultations; you don't even need to leave your living room to get great new floors installed in your home.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

Check Out Some of Select Floors On-Site Flooring Photos Click on the Images Above

About Select Floors Select Floors has been in business over fifteen years. In the last ten years, we have served over 5,000 homeowners. By offering turnkey service, you can rest assured that from the moment you walk into our showroom until the moment our installers leave your home, every aspect of the process is complete and just as you would expect it to be. Our knowledgeable sales staff will explain all your options for selecting the type of flooring that is right for you. Our professional certified installers have been with our company for over ten years. They are trained to work and handle all of your belongings. Select Floors has been featured in Best of Atlanta magazine.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.

