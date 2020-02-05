Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Select Floors And Their Extensive Collection of Premium Flooring

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Select Floors and their extensive collection of tile, carpet, laminate, luxury vinyl and hardwood flooring.
Select Floors is a professional flooring company located in Atlanta Georgia that services the Greater Atlanta Area. Homeowners looking for new custom carpet, tile, hardwood, luxury vinyl, or laminate flooring rely on Select Floors for both professional installation services as well as a premium selection of flooring. With over 17 years of experience, Select Floors has become the trusted choice for professional flooring installation services across Atlanta. Schedule a free in home flooring installation estimate with Select Floors by calling 770-218-3462.
Select Floors has claimed 60 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. The Findit Names that Select Floors has typically corresponds to the name of a town that they provide flooring installation services in as well as a type of flooring. Each name only exists once and there is no limit to how many names you can claim on Findit. Claiming Your Name on Findit with a specific town and service, like Select Floors has, can help increase overall exposure in search engines and in Findit.
Watch Select Floors Hardwood Flooring Video on Youtube
Some of Select Floors Findit Sites are:
findit.com/vinings-laminate-floors
findit.com/roswell-flooring-installation
findit.com/brookhaven-luxury-vinyl-floors
findit.com/marietta-carpet-installation
Check Out Some of Select Floors On-Site Flooring Photos Click on the Images Above
404-443-3224
