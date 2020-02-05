Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 16:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2020) of GBP61.26m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2020) of GBP45.50m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 218.22p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 213.99p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 206.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.60%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.67p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 1.22% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 04/02/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 44956 EQS News ID: 969089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 05, 2020 10:25 ET (15:25 GMT)