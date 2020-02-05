

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds on Wednesday.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $27 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted roughly average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted much stronger than average demand.



