Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 513700 ISIN: DE0005137004 Ticker-Symbol: QSC 
Xetra
05.02.20
17:11 Uhr
1,208 Euro
-0,034
-2,74 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QSC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,202
1,210
17:26
1,206
1,216
17:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QSC
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QSC AG1,208-2,74 %