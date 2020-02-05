AD-P.HALOexpedites installation and offers enhanced musicality for background music applications

QSC introduces the AD-P.HALO, an integrated SUB/SAT pendant loudspeaker system as part of the AcousticDesign Series, featuring an integrated 6.5" subwoofer and four 2.75" transducers in a single enclosure. This purpose-built system is ready to install right out the box, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming assembly of multiple hardware components. The AD-P.HALO provides integrators a hassle-free design that greatly expedites the installation process and reduces overall labor costs.

The AD-P.HALO brings high performance output and enhanced musicality for background music applications, such as high-end retail and hospitality, where music inspires the overall atmosphere. At 200 watts RMS, the AD-P.HALO offers significant dynamic headroom that far surpasses the background music performance of traditional two-way pendant-mount loudspeakers.

The award-winning AcousticDesign Series offers integrators a premium quality installed sound solution where performance, consistent coverage, and aesthetics are paramount. Consultants and integrators can use AD-P.HALO alongside any number of AcousticDesign Series loudspeakers (ceiling-mount, pendant-mount and surface-mount) because the entire portfolio maintains consistent sonic characteristics, providing design flexibility for any installed application. In addition, by taking advantage of Q-SYS network amplifiers or QSC DSP-enabled amplifiers, integrators can take advantage of QSC's Intrinsic Correction proprietary voicing algorithm for QSC loudspeakers, which helps to further reduce the set-up time and tuning process.

"Our extensive conversations with integrators revealed common struggles associated with other pendant loudspeaker systems in this class, which we address with AD-P.HALO," says Travis Nie, Product Manager, Installed Loudspeakers, QSC. "With the quality of the AcousticDesign Series, we knew we could deliver a rich sonic timbre needed for background atmospheres, an ability often lacking in traditional pendant loudspeakers. We also needed to eliminate the frustration spawned by excessive assembly times, which can take 30-40 minutes or more for each loudspeaker. The AD-P.HALO delivers on both promises with an all-in-one system that takes minutes to install."

For more information on AD-P.HALO, please visit: www.qsc.com/halo. QSC will debut the AD-P.HALO at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in its Premium Business Music café at their stand 1-F120. For more QSC events at ISE, please visit: www.qsc.com/ise.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

