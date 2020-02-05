

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday, extending the rally seen over the course of the two previous sessions. The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed have climbed firmly into positive territory, although the Nasdaq has given back some ground after an initial jump.



The Nasdaq briefly dipped below the unchanged line but is currently up 10.36 points or 0.1 percent at 9,478.33. The Dow is up 268.00 points or 0.9 percent at 29,075.63 and the S&P 500 is up 23.25 points or 0.7 percent at 3,320.84.



The continued strength on Wall Street comes on the heels of reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus.



A report from Reuters noted traders are pointing to a Chinese TV report indicating a research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new virus.



Sky News also reported that a leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from 'two to three years to just 14 days.'



Traders seem to be ignoring the response to the reports by the World Health Organization, which stated there are 'no known' treatments against the virus.



'There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV and WHO recommends enrollment into a randomized controlled trial to test efficacy and safety,' the WHO said in a statement.



The agency added, 'A master global clinical trial protocol for research and prioritization of therapeutics is ongoing at the WHO.'



Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP released a report showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.



ADP said private sector employment soared by 291,000 jobs in January after jumping by a revised 199,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 156,000 jobs compared to the addition of 202,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Mild winter weather provided a significant boost to the January employment gain,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.



He added, 'The leisure and hospitality and construction industries in particular experienced an outsized increase in jobs.'



The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of January.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 in January from a revised 54.9 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating service sector growth.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to inch up to 55.1 from the 55.0 originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, a separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in December amid a jump in the value of imports.



A sharp pullback by shares of Tesla (TSLA) is weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, with the electric car maker plunging by 14.1 percent after soaring to a new record high in the previous session.



Energy stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading, benefiting from a significant rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for March delivery is jumping $1.97 to $51.58 a barrel after closing below $50 a barrel for the first time in over a year on Tuesday.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has spiked by 4.2 percent, while the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 3.3 percent.



Considerable strength has also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent gain being posted by the KBW Bank Index.



Biotechnology, healthcare, and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable downward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.4 basis points at 1.637 percent.



