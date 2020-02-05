VIP-Media: Digital Development is Lacking Innovation: BreakThruweb is Here to Tackle That Issue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Kevin Kuznetsov created the digital agency BreakThruweb, which focuses on marketing driven development and custom solutions. This agency was created to address the lack of research based execution in the world of digital development.

Driven by his passion to create and innovate, Kevin was determined to create BreakThru to attack the gaps in digital development. For example, digital companies are focused on an assembly line of websites, which are purposeless and generic. In contrast, at BreakThruWeb, work starts with a marketing research draft, identifying ideal clients, competition, marketing approach and timeline, budget distribution across marketing channels and sales funnel. This helps them create a website, that not only engages visitors and helps convert them, but helps a company's ideal clients find the products or services they are looking for by strategically placing them on the internet. BreakThruWeb works on the art of Digital Development, a harmony of various online components working together with the objective of bringing visitors and giving traction to their clients' website.

The main objective with BreakThruWeb is the client. Kevin understands that the concept of taking all the ideas and visions their clients have in the minds, and creating an actual working product that matches exactly what they envisioned is the first priority of any project. Their main focus is on large projects and acquiring a large company to work with. In addition to this, they want to concentrate their efforts on specialty work as well, such as websites with high security needs, like Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliant development, Food and Drug Administration compliant development , heavy scale software, and custom applications. Their focus as an agency contrasts with that of the majority of their competition, which is mostly interested in doing the bare minimum. To BreakThruWeb, the individual success of every company they deal with is the most important element to them.

To find the "dream team" of developers, project managers, and other employees working at BreakThruweb, Kevin shared the same project with ten different developers and only hired talent which had the same mindset that he did. He knew that a business is only as good as the people who are working for it, so he focused on only hiring creative talent that had the same passion and excitement for innovating and creating that he did. While he did this search, he also noticed a lack of productivity and fresh thinking in the industry.

"Most of these businesses are run by older, more traditionally minded people. I wasn't looking for people to get work done, I was looking for people who approach me and tell me, "Hey, Kevin you know what would be great, if we can add this and add that,'" Kevin shares.

Eventually, Kevin found the right staff with the right mindset. Because so many doors got closed in his face when he was starting out, Kevin was forced to have the right mindset to stay on track and not get discouraged. This is what he wanted from his own staff. In addition, his staff had to be good with time management, given that his development cycle is twenty-four hours, working with development centers in four different countries.

"I have to be in constant communication all day and all night because of the development cycle. My secret to managing everything is to focus on the client and not the profit. Whether it is a $1,000 project or a $50,000 project, I have the same relationship with them," Kevin advises.

BreakThruWeb wants to do more than just create, they want to help their clients solve problems digitally. They offer innovative solutions by integrating tools such as Invoicing Systems, Inventory Management Platforms, and Automation Tools, to help their clients reach their goals. With a vast portfolio of happy clients, Kevin and his team continue to focus on creation and innovation, an area that was lacking in this industry until BreakThruWeb came to be. To work with this groundbreaking digital agency, you can directly contact them by clicking the link here.

