Jacksonville Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - ATP Flight School and United Airlines have partnered to provide aspiring airline pilots with outstanding training and the most direct route to a United flight deck. United and ATP's Aviate partnership is an innovative career development program that combines ATP's accelerated fixed-cost pilot training with defined milestones to advance pilots toward a rewarding career with United.





ATP Flight School is the nation's largest flight school and leader in airline-oriented flight training. Students in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program earn pilot certification in just nine months and can apply to United Aviate early during their training. After graduating, participants in Aviate take advantage of ATP's guaranteed flight instructor job, allowing them to build flight experience and progress toward United. Once meeting the flight hour requirements, pilots first fly for a United Express carrier. Then, after satisfying Aviate program requirements, they are eligible to transition to United Airlines as a First Officer without any additional interviewing required.

"ATP represents the industry's best, who are resolute in providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career," said Michael Arnold, Marketing Director, ATP Flight School. "Sharing the same passion for excellence, high standards, and delivering on our commitments to our customers, we are proud to partner with United Airlines to advance the careers of our graduates and develop the nation's next generation of professional pilots."

"United is pleased to partner with ATP and benefit from the sophistication, scale and quality of their professional flight training program," said Curt Brunjes, Managing Director of Pilot Strategy, United Airlines. "We're excited to welcome ATP students and instructors to Aviate and to United Airlines in the coming years!"

The structured milestones of United Aviate define a clear path to United for aspiring pilots, while ATP's proven flight training and nationwide resources equip them for success. With global demand for qualified airline pilots reaching record levels, pilots are entering the industry with more opportunities than ever before. Through United Aviate, ATP graduates can advance their careers with the most direct route to a job with United.

