The polymer concrete market size is poised to grow by USD 161.94 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Concrete structures are usually exposed to corrosive environments that can lead to several effects on conventional concrete. The cracks and voids formed during hydrations can lead to water penetration, which causes crack formation in concrete. Exposure to corrosive environments makes the concentrate susceptible to acid attack, which can damage the concrete. Sulfate exposure and mechanical surface abrasion can also damage concrete. Polymer concrete possesses high strength and durability and can help in overcoming the major disadvantages of conventional concrete. Polymer concrete prevents the formation of open voids in concrete structures as it is made from different types of polymer resins. The polymer resins are also hydrophobic, which provides chemical resistance to structures in hostile environments. Thus, increasing demand for chemical resistant construction materials is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Polymer Concrete Market: Growing Adoption of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Concrete

The growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete will be one of the major trends in the global polymer concrete market. Fiber reinforced polymer concrete are replacing steel as a material of choice in new construction projects. The addition of fibers in concrete helps in reducing cracking due to plastic shrinkage. The addition of glass fibers improves the fracture properties of polymer concrete and helps in reducing the permeability of concrete, in turn, reducing bleeding of water. This concrete is being extensively used in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and construction industries. It is used to manufacture helicopters, aircraft, spacecraft, boats, ships, chemical processing equipment, buildings, and others. Some of the advanced forms of fiber reinforced polymer concrete include new styles of reinforcement such as carbon nanotubes and nanoparticles.

"Factors such as the introduction of new admixtures for polymer concrete and the rising popularity of polymer concrete manholes will have a positive impact on the growth of the polymer concrete market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Polymer Concrete Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polymer concrete market by type (epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the polymer concrete market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to the spur in infrastructural activities in the region.

