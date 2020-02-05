

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) forecasts 4,100 new civilian-use helicopters will be delivered from 2020 to 2024, marginally higher than the five-year forecast from 2019.



While deliveries are expected to be higher than 2019, purchase plans are lower, but only by less than a percentage point.



'This year, we anticipate higher deliveries due to entry into service of new helicopter platforms,' said Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace. 'Despite the slight dip in purchase plans, we see several bright spots, including higher utilization rates. This means operators plan to use their aircraft more frequently over the next 12 months. Honeywell is prepared for this upswing and is committed to providing seamless global customer support, while also maintaining our focus on bringing new, innovative products to the helicopter market.'



According to the company, purchase plans are significantly stronger from the corporate/VIP segment in this year's survey, but lower from law enforcement and oil and gas operators.



