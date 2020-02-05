

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous session, even as the dollar held firm and riskier assets such as equities made progress.



Reports that some breakthroughs have been made in the developments of treatment for the coronavirus increased appetite for riskier assets, but the yellow metal still managed to edge higher, lifted by uncertainty about the near term outlook for the global economy.



The dollar index strengthened to 98.32 in mid morning trades, and was last seen at 98.24, up nearly 0.3% from previous close.



Gold futures for April ended up $7.30, or about 0.5%, at $1,562.80 an ounce.



On Tuesday, gold futures for April ended down $26.90, or about 1.7%, at $1,555.50 an ounce, the lowest settlement in more than two weeks.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.041 at $17.602 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.5745 per pound, gaining $0.0325 for the session.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment soared by 291,000 jobs in January after jumping by a revised 199,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 156,000 jobs compared to the addition of 202,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Institute for Supply Management's report said its non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 in January from a revised 54.9 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating service sector growth.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to inch up to 55.1 from the 55.0 originally reported for the previous month.



A report from the Commerce Department said U.S. trade deficit widened to $48.9 billion in December from a revised $43.7 billion in November.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $48.2 billion from the $43.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.



