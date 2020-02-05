The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019-2023

The report, well testing services market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global well testing services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the well testing services market includes:

Well Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Application Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Baker Hughes Halliburton Schlumberger TechnipFMC Weatherford



Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application Segmentation

Onshore size and forecast 2018-2023

Offshore size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising global demand for energy will drive the well testing services market

According to IEA, the global energy demand is expected to increase up to 30% by 2040. In addition, the demand for electricity is gradually increasing, especially in developing countries such as India and China due to the fast-paced development and growth in the population. This is likely to result in robust demand for oil and gas and E&P activities of oil and gas. Consequently, the demand for well testing services is also increasing to check the viability of various phases of exploration, appraisal, and development of the well.

Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry An emerging trend in the well testing services market

Advances in technology has propelled the adoption of loT in the upstream oil and gas sector. loT is extensively used for automation, processing, and evaluation of well performance. It is also useful in several areas of oil and gas activities. For example, in wells, sensors are deployed in bottomhole to provide real-time monitoring access from a remote location. Combining technology with E&P activities offers quantitative and effective solutions in the upstream oil and gas sector. Such integration provides accurate data in real time, which reduces the risk involved and enables maximum recovery of the hydrocarbons from the reserves.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry

Increase in oil and gas E&P investments

Consolidation of oilfield services

