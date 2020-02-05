Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will showcase multiple embedded application demonstrations featuring the company's small form factor, low power FPGAs at Embedded World (Hall 4, Booth 679). Embedded World is the world's largest trade show devoted to embedded technologies, particularly embedded intelligence, for the industrial and automotive markets. The demos will show how Lattice FPGAs help product developers quickly and easily implement low power data processing, a key requirement for embedded vision, machine learning (ML), and motor control applications running on devices at the network Edge.

"Many systems designed for industrial and automotive markets, like machine vision, security cameras, and ADAS, operate at the network Edge where stringent power budgets require devices to conserve every milliwatt possible," said Dirk Seidel, Sr. Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. "Thanks to their small size and parallel processing capabilities, Lattice FPGAs deliver the right mix of power and performance for data processing at the Edge."

Lattice will be presenting a paper (Touchless HMI with Low Power Gesture Detection) illustrating how a low power Lattice FPGA can deliver a highly accurate, neural network-based gesture detection solution capable of performing real-time data analysis without connecting to the cloud. The solution helps OEMs address many of the challenges involved in adding AI/ML-capabilities to Edge devices, including data security, latency, and the rising costs of cloud-based analytics.

Lattice's application demos will feature many of the company's FPGAs, including industry's first 28 nm low power FPGA, CrossLink-NX. Other Lattice devices featured in the demos include the ECP5, CrossLink, MachXO3D, and iCE40 UltraPlus FPGAs. In addition to the application demonstrations mentioned above, other demos available at Lattice's booth will include hardware platform security and MIPI image sensor and display connectivity.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor What: Embedded World 2020 When: February 25 26, 2020 (9 AM 6 PM) and February 27, 2020 (9 AM 5 PM) Where: Exhibition Center Nuremburg Hall 4, Booth 679

Nuremburg, Germany

