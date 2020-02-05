

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $178.8 million from $166.1 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16.0 Mln. vs. $2.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $178.8 Mln vs. $166.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RAYONIER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de