

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics, the tech company of conglomerate LG Corporation, and ZTE has withdrawn from the upcoming Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona, Spain due to the coronavirus outbreak.



'With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised,' an LG spokesperson said in a statement given to The Verge. 'In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.'



Mobile World Congress event is held annually in Barcelona. The GSMA confirmed that there is minimal impact on the event thus far. MWC20 is scheduled to take place in Barcelona on February 24-27, 2020. According to GSMA, it will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L'Hospitalet.



GSMA has also issued a number of measures to try to lower the risk, including a no-handshake policy at the show and more aggressive hygiene measures around speaker microphones and demo booths.



Coronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have claimed lives of 400 people worldwide and have made more than 20,000 sick.



