

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) said net sales were $11.57 billion, the four weeks ended February 2, 2020, an increase of 8.0 percent from $10.71 billion last year. Total company comparable sales were up 6.6%, for the period. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5.3%.



For the twenty-two weeks ended February 2, 2020, net sales were $68.56 billion, an increase of 7.6 percent from $63.70 billion, prior year. Total company comparable sales were up 6.3%, for the period. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 6.1%.



Costco currently operates 785 warehouses, including 546 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, and 29 in the United Kingdom.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de