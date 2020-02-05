1169082 B.C. Ltd. Announces Director Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / 1169082 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company" or "082BC") announces that it has appointed Richard Paolone and Patrick Brown as directors effective immediately.

Bios for new directors:

Richard Paolone

Mr. Paolone, 29, is currently employed at a boutique securities law firm focused on corporate finance and M&A in Toronto, Ontario. He has experience in the industries of natural resources, technology and cannabis. Mr. Paolone assists with corporate and debt restructuring by rehabilitating companies to enhance shareholder value. Mr. Paolone's current positions include: director of Hemagenetics Technologies Corp. as of July 5, 2019, Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (RPN) as of May 2019, a company involved in oil and gas exploration and development; director of 1143990 BC Ltd. as of June 2019; and Chief Executive Officer and director of Rotonda Ventures Corp. as of February 2019 - a company involved in oil and gas, specifically frack water remediation. Mr. Paolone holds a Juris Doctorate from Bond University and Bachelor of Arts from Mount Royal University. He serves as director and officer of other privately held Canadian companies in the industries of cannabis, biotech and mineral exploration.

Patrick Brown

Mr. Brown, 53, is an experienced and formally trained Chartered Accountant with over 25 years in senior audit and finance roles. He is also an experienced public markets investor relations professional, having directed and orchestrated programs for several OTC registered entities.

1169082 B.C. LTD.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Scott Munro, Director

Contact: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

