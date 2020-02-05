

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla claims 2019 to be one of the safest years for its factory workers after the company released a new blog post claiming to have reduced the injury rate during vehicle production by 'more than 50%' last year.



Compared to 2018, Tesla said its rate of injury per vehicle produced was reduced by more than 50% from last year. Tesla's injury rate continues to be below the industry average. The Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) at Fremont factory improved compared to 2018 and is 5% better than the industry average for large manufacturers according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Tesla's Days Away and Restricted Time (DART) rate improved 12% compared to 2018 and is at the industry average for large manufacturers.



'Our goal is to become the world's safest company by continuously integrating safety into the way we work and the products we build, which is why we rely on each of our employees, dedicated leaders and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) professionals and service providers to promote a culture of safety,' Laurie Shelby, VP Environmental, Health & Safety at Tesla said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

