Magna International Inc.: Fourth Quarter & Year End 2019 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2020))

FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 21, 2020
7:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-888-223-4959
International: 1-303-223-4361
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 28, 2020
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21952408

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

