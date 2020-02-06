

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced, for 2020, adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.70, reflecting 8 percent growth at the midpoint from 2019, excluding any impact from 2020 share repurchases. The company targets revenue of $4.8 to $4.95 billion, reflecting 6 percent growth at the midpoint from 2019. The company plans to repurchase $400 to $500 million of FMC shares during the year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.67 on revenue of $4.85 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, FMC targets adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.86, representing an increase of 5 percent at the midpoint from previous year. Revenue is estimated to be in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion, representing 5 percent growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.87 on revenue of $1.25 billion.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.76, up 21 percent from recast results, prior year. Revenue was $1.2 billion, up 9 percent.



