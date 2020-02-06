

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $161.2 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $139.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $224.0 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $388.02 million from $331.47 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $224.0 Mln. vs. $193.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $388.02 Mln vs. $331.47 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RADIAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de