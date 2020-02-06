Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885069 ISIN: US7502361014 Ticker-Symbol: RAG 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
09:15 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADIAN GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADIAN GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,400
05.02.
23,200
23,400
05.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RADIAN
RADIAN GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RADIAN GROUP INC22,400+0,90 %