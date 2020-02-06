Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - Northway Resources Corp. (TSXV: NTW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Millrock Exploration Corp. and its affiliate (collectively "Millrock") a proprietary exploration database relating to the Company's Napoleon gold property, located in the Fortymile District of Alaska (the "Property"). The database consists of significant geologic and geochemical data, that will allow Northway to reduce the time and costs of generating drill targets on the Property. As consideration, the Company has granted to Millrock a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Property and areas of interest, one-half of which may be acquired by the Company, at any time, for a one-time payment of US$500,000.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has appointed Thomas Hawkins as VP Exploration, replacing Luke Van Der Meer. Thomas Hawkins (PhD, P.Geo) has 18 years of international experience identifying, assessing, and advancing mineral exploration projects. He graduated in 2004 from Imperial College, London with a Masters in Geology and Geophysics, and gained a PhD in Geology in 2012 from the University of Brighton, UK. Thomas has extensive experience managing projects in Ghana, Mexico, Canada, the U.K., and Kazakhstan. Thomas is also currently the VP Exploration of Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

