

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, rising more than 70 points or 2.5 percent following Monday's brutal selloff. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,820-point plateau and it's expected to continue its winning ways again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 34.80 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 2,818.09 after trading between 2,778.86 and 2,842.74. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 40.62 points or 2.48 percent to end at 1,678.64.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.18 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.45 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.03 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.08 percent, Ping An Insurance and China Shenhua Energy both eased 0.06 percent, PetroChina perked 0.77 percent, Poly Developments jumped 1.19 percent, China Vanke was up 0.07 percent and Gemdale, Bank of China and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.



The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.



Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.



Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to have risen 2.0 percent on year, slowing from 16.3 percent in December. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.5 percent after climbing 7.6 percent in the previous month. The trade balance suggests a surplus of $36.75 billion, down from $46.79 billion a month earlier.



