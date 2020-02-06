Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJU2 ISIN: CA8672241079 Ticker-Symbol: SM3 
Tradegate
05.02.20
21:59 Uhr
28,150 Euro
+0,965
+3,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,910
28,135
05.02.
27,935
28,160
05.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY
SUNCOR ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC28,150+3,55 %