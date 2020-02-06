AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 04:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 05/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.1903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17100 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 45001 EQS News ID: 969285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 05, 2020 22:17 ET (03:17 GMT)