Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today unveiled its strategic direction for the coming years, focused on transforming how people are cured and helping them live a better life by making the virtual twin experience of the human body possible. Virtual twin experiences open up new possibilities for life sciences and healthcare by enabling research, medical, surgical and other health-related disciplines to understand, model, search, test and treat a human body as precisely, safely and effectively as other industrial disciplines already can with cars, buildings or airplanes.

"In 1989, we created the first virtual twin of a giant airplane, the Boeing 777. In 2012, observing that the world was shifting to an experience economy that values usage over product, we dared to imagine a platform that would use comprehensive virtual twins of things as the place to navigate, evaluate, and holistically experiment with an idea to make it reality. We named it the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Our customers, as they adopt it, are making it the catalyst and enabler of the Industry Renaissance," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Our ambition to harmonize product, nature and life remains the same, while its scope is broadening. It has led us to develop a new understanding of life and nature.Today, we're capable of applying the knowledge and know-how we acquired in the non-organic world to the living world, extending our focus from things to life. The virtual twin experience of the human body will enable us to invent new ways of representing life by understanding and representing the invisible, and make a lasting contribution for the benefit of all."

From its DNA to its organs, the human body holds complex mysteries yet to be uncovered by science. Inefficiencies in today's world of research and medicine, compounded with the need for more precise, affordable patient care, have made the healthcare industry ripe for technological innovation that can transform how therapies are discovered, developed, commercialized, produced and used.

A virtual twin experience of the human body with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates modeling, simulation, information intelligence and collaboration. It brings together biosciences, material sciences and information sciences to enable stakeholders to project the data for an object into a complete living virtual model that can be fully configured and simulated. Industry, researchers, physicians and even patients can visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen from the way drugs affect a disease to surgical outcomes before a patient is treated.

To support its new ambition, Dassault Systèmes will focus on developing its leadership in the Life sciences and Healthcare sector alongside two other strategic sectors of the economy: Infrastructure and Cities, and Manufacturing industries. These sectors share similar development processes and sustainability needs in their efforts to improve quality of life, whether through more affordable and precise therapies, optimized infrastructures, or better use of the environment. Because experience is human, experience is about enjoying art, science and technology to imagine and create a better world for all. And this world must be sustainable.

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS aims to transform human health and quality of life in its mission to create the virtual twin experience of the human body 3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

To read the whitepaper "From Things to Life": https://ifwe.3ds.com/from-things-to-life

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005744/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73



North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774



EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21



China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288



India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 124 457 7111



Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841



Korea

Hyunkyung CHAE

hyunkyung.chae@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653



AP South

Pallavi MISRA

pallavi.misra@3ds.com

+65 9437 0714