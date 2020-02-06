

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR), formerly Statoil ASA, reported that its IFRS net loss for the fourth-quarter was $0.23 billion compared to net income of $3.37 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.



IFRS net operating income was $1.52 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $6.75 billion in the same period of 2018. Net operating income was impacted by net impairment charges of $1.41 billion, of which $1.28 billion related to assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, mainly as a result of change in method for including tax uplift in impairment evaluations.



Adjusted earnings after tax were $1.19 billion, down from $1.54 billion in the same period last year. Lower prices for both liquids and gas impacted the earnings for the quarter.



The company said its board proposed to the annual general meeting to increase the dividend by 4% to $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter.



Equinor said it is on track with executing its share buy-back programme of up to $5 billion over a period until the end of 2022, and will launch a second tranche of $225 million in the market, corresponding to around $675 million including the Norwegian State share, from around 18 May to 28 October 2020.



Equinor expects to deliver around 7% growth in production in 2020, and an average annual production growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2026.



